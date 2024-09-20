Khao Kheow Open Zoo 2-month-old pygmy hippo ‘Moo Deng’ in good health, to eat solid food soon

CHONBURI, Thailand – The official Facebook page of Khao Kheow Open Zoo shared an update on the health status of their popular pygmy hippo, “Moo Deng,” who recently turned two months old on September 20. The zoo’s team of veterinarians from the Department of Conservation, Research, and Animal Health conducted a routine health check and confirmed that Moo Deng is in good condition.

The zoo noted, “With the growing popularity of Moo Deng and the significant interest from visitors, many have expressed concerns regarding her health. The Director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo reassured the public that the zoo continues to prioritize the health and well-being of all animals and takes every concern seriously.”



The medical team carried out a weight check to monitor Moo Deng’s growth and observed that he might soon start eating solid food in addition to her mother’s milk, which is a normal developmental milestone at her age. The health check is part of the zoo’s regular monitoring plan for all animals, ensuring that each species receives appropriate care in rotation.

In their current operational approach, the zoo strives to minimize disturbances to Moo Deng and her mother by limiting access to only familiar caretakers, as unfamiliar smells and interactions could cause unnecessary stress. Routine health assessments, like weighing, often involve caretakers with established relationships with the animals to ensure smoother, stress-free processes. These measures not only maintain cleanliness but also allow for early detection of any potential health issues, enabling the veterinarians to address them promptly.



















































