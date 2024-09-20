Paetongtarn thanks agencies for flood relief efforts and media for coverage of the crisis

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sep 20 expressed her gratitude to all government agencies, private sectors, and volunteers for their efforts in aiding flood victims. She highlighted the importance of rapid response by the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center (DPMC) and hoped for swift recovery and support in the aftermath.



At an event in front of the Santi Maitri Building, the Government House, the Prime Minister received donations of essential goods from the private sector, intended for distribution to affected areas. She greeted and thanked the disaster relief teams and volunteers for their dedication to helping flood victims. Afterward, she took group photos with representatives of various agencies on the lawn in front of the Thai Khu Fah Building.

In her address, Prime Minister Paetongtarn praised the continuous efforts of both the public and private sectors, emphasizing the strong sense of solidarity among the Thai people during times of crisis. She mentioned that despite the current challenges, including landslides in Chiang Rai following the floods, various security forces and agencies were on-site to assist. Private sector donations, such as portable toilets, brooms, and dried foods, are being delivered to the affected regions. Chiang Rai has established community kitchens providing fresh meals daily, while dry goods will be useful for long-term recovery.







The Prime Minister expressed her desire for swift relief for those affected by the floods, stating that all agencies and personnel are working together to ensure the hardships of the victims are minimized. She acknowledged traffic issues in Chiang Rai, which are being addressed by local police to facilitate smoother travel.

In closing, Prime Minister Paetongtarn officially thanked all government agencies at the regional and local levels for their role in managing the disaster. She also recognized the contributions of volunteers and the private sector, who provided resources and support despite facing limitations themselves. She reiterated her hopes for rapid recovery and extended her appreciation to the media for their coverage of the crisis.

The Prime Minister also announced the establishment of the DPMC, which will monitor flood situations across the country, ensuring swift action and recovery in affected areas. (TNA)













































