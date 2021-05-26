Phuket will vaccinate all in tourism sector before reopening to international visitors by July 1

The Phuket Tourist Association has announced that all people directly involved in the tourism sector in Phuket will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the island reopens to international visitors, planned for July 1.

Association president Phumkit Raktaengam said 94,000 people employed in the province's tourist industry will be inoculated and all residents, with household documents registered in the province, are also to receive vaccines.







Phuket’s vaccination plans cover 70% of the population by the end of June.

Provincial deputy governor Piyapong Chuwong also confirmed on Monday that about 400,000 people, registered as native residents of the island, will be one of the priority groups for inoculation. (NNT)


































