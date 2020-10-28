Phuket will survive as health tourism center and food city

Phuket will seek three billion baht from the government to revive the province’s economy and to build a health tourism center in wake of Covid-19 pandemic as the Cabinet retreat will be held there next week, said Deputy Phuket governor Pichet Panapong.







The southern resort island’s tourism sector has been hard hit by the pandemic due to its heavy reliance on foreign tourists.

The Cabinet retreat is scheduled in Phuket on Nov 2-3.

The deputy governor said the province has laid out a post-Covid rehabilitation plan to be proposed to the Cabinet next week.



It will seek 650 million baht budget to revive the economy under the main eight projects including hiring the unemployed to upgrade local infrastructure. The budget will be also spent on promoting the province as the city of gastronomy.

Pichet said the Cabinet will be asked to issue economic stimulus economy for Phuket by holding seminars or trade fairs in the province.

It will propose the mega project worth 2.9 billion baht to construct the health tourism center at Baan Tha Chat Chai in Thalang district to promote health tourism in Phuket in addition to nature tourism. (TNA)











