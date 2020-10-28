Announcement: Stranded foreign nationals required to extend stay by Oct. 31

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand

Tanee Sangrat, Director-General of the Department of Information and Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, reiterated that all stranded foreign nationals who wish to stay in the Kingdom of Thailand beyond 31 October 2020 need to submit an application for extension of temporary stay at the Immigration Bureau by 31 October 2020.







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has circulated a Note Verbale to all diplomatic missions, consular representatives and international organisations in Thailand, to seek their cooperation in informing and advising their foreign nationals regarding this matter.









According to the Notification of the Ministry of Interior on Permission for Certain Groups of Aliens to Remain in the Kingdom as a Special Case (No. 4) issued on 30 September 2020, foreign nationals are permitted for temporary stay in Thailand until 31 October 2020. Late application submission is allowed within 90 days after 31 October 2020, subject to a fine. Those who remain in the Kingdom without application submission within such grace period shall be deemed as overstaying and will be prosecuted, deported and prohibited from entering Thailand.”











