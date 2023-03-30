Thailand cracks down on illegal foreign tour guides

The government is gearing up to address the problem of foreigners working as tour guides, an occupation reserved for Thai people only.

After receiving complaints over the issues, caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha ordered agencies concerned such as the Labour Ministry, the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Royal Thai Police to strictly enforce the law to tackle the problem, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul.







Public relations campaigns were launched to let foreigners know that tour guide is a profession reserved for Thai people and they are banned from doing the job.

Violators will face a fine between 5,000 to 50,000 baht, immediate deportation and will be banned from seeking a work permit for two years. Their employers could face a fine between 10,000-100,000 baht per foreigner they hire. A repeat offence is liable to a maximum jail term of one year or a fine between 50,000-200,000 per foreigner. They will also be banned from hiring foreigners for three years. (TNA)



















