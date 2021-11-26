Phuket to host APEC-ISOM meeting Dec 1-3

An informal senior officials’ meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation will be taking place next week in Phuket. The island province is now making preparation to welcome participating officials while encouraging villagers to be good hosts.







In a virtual meeting with related agencies, Governor of Phuket Narong Woonclew discussed preparation for the event in several aspects, from security protection, traffic management, and health, to hospitality and communications.







Phuket’s Vice Governor Piyapong Chuwong asked the villagers of Phuket, together with government agencies and hotels hosting the event, to serve as good hosts for the visiting officials, which would include delegates from several countries. (NNT)



























