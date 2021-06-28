Phuket ‘smart piers’ will facilitate tourists visiting island for 14 days

Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) will develop all jetties in Phuket as ‘smart piers’, to be incorporated into the Phuket “Sandbox” tourism scheme to support tourism safety.

DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said the smart pier scheme will play a crucial role in monitoring tourists under the ‘sandbox’ scheme, in which tourists are required to stay in Phuket for 14 days before travelling to other provinces in Thailand.







He said, after visiting the Phuket Smart City campaign, at Visit Panwa Pier in Muang district, that the smart pier system should be expanded to every pier in the province, adding that the ministry will provide technical support to the pier operators, to help them deliver higher tourism service standards.



Mr. Chaiwut said the smart piers will support the tourism industry’s development, and local administrative bodies can provide financial support in infrastructure and system development. (NNT)



















