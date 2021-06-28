Bangkok’s 30-day partial lockdown latest effort to contain springing clusters

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has intensified its measures to control COVID-19 including the one-month-long closure of construction workers’ camps.

In its 34th order on the closure of places, the City Hall closed all construction workers’ camps in the capital for 30 days and prohibited the movement of the workers.







Besides, restaurateurs are allowed to only sell take-outs. Dining in is banned. Department stores and shopping centers can open until 9pm. The numbers of participants in activities are limited at 20 each unless they receive permission to gather more people.

The measures took effect on June 28.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration imposed urgent measures to control COVID-19 in ten provinces namely Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Yala, Songkhla, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

The provinces were declared the zones of maximum and strict COVID-19 control to contain the disease especially among workers and at workplaces where clusters of infections were mushrooming, he said.

The spokesman insisted that the government did not impose any lockdown measure. (TNA)



















