Phuket set as hub of medical tourism

Vachira Phuket Hospital, under the Ministry of Public Health, is to propose an International Medical and Public Health Service Center in Phuket’s Talang district to upgrade medical tourism to the province. The proposal will be put to the Prime Minister during a mobile Cabinet meeting set to take place on November 2-3.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr. Chalermpong Sukhontaphol, has explained that the proposed center would be located on state land in Ban Ta Chat on a 141 Rai plot. It would upgrade Phuket as a hub for medical services ranging from instruction and research to treatment. The center would specialize in handling emerging diseases and tropical illnesses, and include a quarantine facility conforming to international standards.









Global standard medical services will be offered in the center, including geriatric services, radiation therapy, tropical pharmaceuticals, a terminal illness ward and rehabilitation of cancer patients. It is projected to cost over three billion baht to construct.



Loading…



The director noted that if supported by the government, the center would serve as a health tourism beacon drawing medical tourists from across the world, creating job opportunities and propping up Phuket’s economy. He said bridging tourism and other sectors could add tens of billions of baht to the economy each year. (NNT)











