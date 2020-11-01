Always happy, always loud

It may have only been a short march from Big C Extra to the Father Ray School for Children with Special Needs, nine hundred meters in total, but what it lacked in length in made up for it in noise.







The children who attend the school, all one hundred and seventy pupils, made the walk to raise much needed funds, and also to raise awareness of what the school does.

The School is split into two areas, the regular school, Grades 1 and upwards, for children with autism, ADHD, cerebral palsy and learning disabilities. Many who have never been to school, and those who have been expelled from local schools because the staff do not know what to do with a child who is different.

There is also a vocational training section. This section prepares the mostly teenagers for when they will leave. Some have the ability to be trained to eventually find employment, but there are many who do not have the mental capacity to ever go out to work. For these young people they are taught to take care of themselves, to be able to do household chores, and they are also socializing with people, giving them confidence in themselves.

More information can be found at www.fr-ray.org or email [email protected]












