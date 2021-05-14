Phuket sandbox to welcome foreign visitors from July 1 as planned

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, maintained a plan to welcome foreign tourists through the implementation of the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ model.

TAT will woo tourists to visit Thailand in the third quarter from July 1 to Sept 30 as planned.

It expects the implementation of the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ model to attract 129,000 visitors to Thailand.







To better interest travelers, TAT plans a subsidy on domestic flights for visitors to travel farther in the country after finishing their stay in Phuket.

TAT will pay up to 2,000 baht per one-way ticket and will discuss details of the subsidy with domestic airlines. (TNA)





























