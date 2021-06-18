Booze ban in Pattaya restaurants extended, pubs and bars remain closed

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has whittled down the list of Dark Red Zones to only four provinces and is to allow dining at restaurants until 11pm from June 21.

CCSA Spokesperson Dr. Taweesilp Wisanuyothin reported that the latest meeting of the center decided to leave only four provinces as Dark Red Zones in need of maximum control. The four are Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathumthani and Samut Prakan.







Eleven provinces are now considered Red Zones, namely; Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya City), Trang, Nakhon Pathom, Pattani, Petchaburi, Songkla, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Yala and Narathiwat.

The nine Orange Zones are Chantaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Prachuapkirikhan, Ayuthaya, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Sa Kaeo and Samut Songkram.







The other 53 provinces are considered Yellow Zones where high caution is to be maintained.

In Dark Red zones, gatherings of over 50 people, restaurants open past 11pm and over 50 percent capacity in air-conditioned venues will remain barred. Outdoor sports will be allowed but department stores will continue to have shut by 9pm and educational locations will not be allowed to open.

For Red zones, gatherings are restricted to 100 people, restaurants may open until 11pm, department stores and retail spaces may operate normally and educational institutions may request authorization to welcome students.







Orange zones may not allow gatherings beyond 150 people but all other operations may commence per usual.

The cap on gatherings is at 200 people in Yellow zones. All zones are to maintain a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol in public venues while pubs, bars, karaoke, and all entertainment venues remain closed (NNT)



















