Koh Samui tourism revival optimistic with increasing returns of cruise ship travelers

The government has expressed optimism as Thailand’s tourism industry continues to recover and has urged businesses not to take advantage of tourists in order to uphold the nation’s positive reputation.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his happiness after learning that Koh Samui authorities are welcoming nearly 2,500 travelers from Europe aboard the Mein Schiff 5 cruise liner for a one-day visit. The vessel is the second European cruise ship to visit Koh Samui in three years following the global pandemic.







According to Surat Thani authorities, 31 cruise ships are scheduled to visit the island next year, with 32 expected in 2024. Authorities also believe overall international visitors will exceed current projections.

Gen Prayut has urged all sides to maintain strict policies and ensure tourists are not exploited by businesses such as tourism operators and taxi drivers. Additionally, he has instructed authorities to severely penalize perpetrators of such practices in the interest of maintaining Thailand’s reputation in the tourism industry. (NNT)



































