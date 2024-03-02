Phuket police charge Swiss man with assault, causing physical and mental harm

A Swiss national, Urs “David” Fehr, and his Thai wife, Khanuengnit, have issued an apology for a recent altercation involving a local doctor near their Phuket villa. The incident, which occurred on February 24 at Yamu beach in Thalang district, has sparked widespread online criticism after a video surfaced showing Fehr allegedly kicking the doctor, Thandao Chandam, who was sitting on steps by the beach. Authorities later determined the steps to be encroaching on public land, leading to an order for their demolition.







The couple explained their actions by referring to a previous incident where they mistook Dr Thandao and her friend for intruders, similar to an earlier encounter with some tourists. The apology came during a meeting at the Phuket provincial hall, attended by officials, including the deputy governor and the provincial police chief, after the Thai doctor filed an assault complaint with the police.







Phuket police have charged Fehr with assault, causing physical and mental harm. The case has drawn attention to the couple’s business, the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park, amidst increasing scrutiny and calls for justice from both the local and international community. (NNT)































