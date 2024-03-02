PM inspects repair of collapsed embankment of Chi River impacted by storm ‘Noru’ in Kalasin

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, along with a delegation, has conducted an inspection of the repair efforts for the collapsed embankment of the Chi River in Kalasin’s Khong Chai district, a critical part of their official duties in the province on Saturday (Mar 2).

The embankment at km 6+400, severely impacted by storm ‘Noru’ and heavy rainfall, had seen a major breach in October 2022. The incident led to extensive flooding, affecting over 600 households and more than 2,000 people across several districts, with damages exceeding 1 billion baht. The area remains vulnerable to further erosion and potential flooding.







Responding to this crisis, the government has since allocated a budget of 51 million baht for the embankment repair project to safeguard four districts and approximately 100,000 rai of agricultural land. The intervention is estimated to mitigate future damages, potentially saving billions of baht in costs.

The Royal Irrigation Department is also advancing with the construction of pumping stations in two other villages, funded at 38 million baht and 25 million baht, respectively, to ensure sufficient irrigation for more than 5,314 rai of farmland. The two facilities are expected to play a major role in combating the perennial flood challenges during the planting season, which have previously resulted in embankment breaches and disrupted farming.







Local residents, looking forward to improved flood management and agricultural practices in their communities, have expressed hope that the prime minister’s visit and the government’s action plan would eventually lead to lasting solutions. (NNT)





































