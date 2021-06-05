Phuket lures wealthy pensioners and ‘work-from-Thailand’ foreigners this reopening

The recent meeting of the Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) has approved the “Phuket Sandbox” program to open its doors to international visitors from July 1, as proposed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Under the program, foreign travelers who have been fully vaccinated for more than 14 days but no more than a year from low-to-medium-risk countries will be allowed to enter the tourism island without the need to be quarantined.







Children under the age of six traveling with vaccinated parents are allowed to enter, while children aged six to eighteen are subject to COVID tests upon arrival at Phuket International Airport. Visitors must have documentation proving their immunization from their home country, and the vaccine must be registered under Thai law or certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition, the CESA also approved the proposal to attract foreign investments from the groups of wealthy global citizens, wealthy pensioners, those who want to work-from-Thailand, and high-skilled professionals.





The meeting concluded with Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Panmechao being assigned to discuss the program’s details with relevant agencies and submit their findings to the CESA at a later date. (NNT)



















