ASQ hotels in Thailand re-evaluate their business models as reopening looms

Alternative state quarantine (ASQ) hotels want to transform into hybrid facilities during the second half of this year, as the reopening plan under “Phuket sandbox” model starts to affect bookings.

ASQ-ALQ Club Thailand President Prin Pathanatham said demand at ASQ hotels has been decreasing since May, after Phuket and other provinces required a negative COVID-19 test result from unvaccinated visitors.







The average occupancy for ASQ hotels in May dropped to 30-35% from 45-50% in April, while most of them have hardly seen any advance bookings after June 15, because people are waiting for quarantine-free entry to Phuket.





He said revenue in the second half of this year is likely to plunge, once the reopening plan moves forward, and ASQ operators have to monitor the situation and re-evaluate their business models. In the last quarter, hotels will opt for the hybrid model, providing split operations by buildings or floors between quarantined and regular services. (NNT)



















