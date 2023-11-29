Phuket initiates ’Crime-Free’ tourism safety scheme

Phuket province has initiated the ’Phuket Crime Free’ scheme to enhance the safety of international tourists during the high season. The project, established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), involves collaboration between government bodies, including the provincial administration, police, and immigration office, as well as private sector entities like the Phuket Chamber of Commerce and Thai Hotels Association.







The initiative, highlighted by Phuket Immigration Police Superintendent Pol Col Thanet Sukchai, is in response to the increasing number of tourists, which amplifies concerns about crime, especially drug offenses. The scheme’s main focus is securing tourist accommodations through a comprehensive database of establishments and guests, ensuring a crime and narcotics-free environment.







The move is part of Phuket’s effort to position itself as a leading global tourist destination by promoting sustainable crime prevention and enhancing regional safety and security. It also addresses challenges posed by the termination of the TM 6 immigration card collection, which provided vital information on expatriates’ residency in Thailand. (NNT)



























