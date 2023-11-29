DSI searches hypermarket chain in contraband pork case

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Monday conducted a search on a hypermarket chain after discovering the purchase of imported products from a trade partner involving in pork smuggling.

The DSI’s Director-General, Pol. Maj. Suriya Singhakamol revealed after conducting a search at the headquarters of the hypermarket chain that a money transfer route with a trading partner totaling over 390 million baht.







He stated that it is not yet possible to conclude whether any wrongdoing has occurred, as a detailed investigation is required.

The documents related to the buying and selling transactions and the money transfer routes between the two companies appear to be normal business transactions. However, whether the imported products comply with the law or not will need to be further investigated and clarified.







When asked if DSI proves that the products are illegal, whether legal action will be taken against the hypermarket, the DSI director pointed out that clear evidence must be examined first. He emphasized the need for DSI investigators to thoroughly perform their duties before any conclusions can be drawn. (TNA)



























