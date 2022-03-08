Thailand and Malaysia to open no-quarantine travel lane

Thailand and Malaysia plan to open their ‘Vaccinated Travel Lane’ to facilitate travelers between both countries mid this month.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said organizations concerned were positively discussing the mutual quarantine-free travel channel for travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



For air travel, specified airlines from both countries could initially operate up to six flights a day between Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok and up to four flights a day between Kuala Lumpur and Phuket, he said.

The Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme between Thailand and Malaysia should be similar to the same scheme Malaysia implemented with Singapore in which visitors to Malaysia were required to conduct an RT-PCR test two days before traveling and another test upon arrival and those who passed the tests would not be quarantined, Mr Thanakorn said.







The VTL plan between Thailand and Malaysia followed a visit to Thailand by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Feb 25. On the occasion, Thai and Malaysian prime ministers agreed to open VTL between both countries to stimulate the recovery of their economies that were affected by COVID-19, the spokesman said. (TNA)

































