Chiang Mai hotel exposes hotel booking scams

A renowned hotel in Chiang Mai has filed a complaint to the police against scammers creating a fraudulent Facebook page to deceive individuals into making accommodation bookings and transferring money.

The manager of R1 Nimman Hotel Chiang Mai filed the complaint at the Phu Ping Police Station after a cybercriminal gang took images from the hotel’s official Facebook page, created a counterfeit page, and posted messages claiming to offer room reservations.







This led to several potential customers falling prey to the scam, thinking they were interacting with the legitimate hotel page and subsequently transferring money for room bookings.

Upon arriving at the hotel, these victims discovered that no such bookings had been made. Over the past month, nearly 10 people have fallen victim to the scammers.







The hotel advises customers to be cautious by checking the creation date of the hotel’s page. The real Facebook page has a longer history spanning several years, whereas a fraudulent page is created within a few months, aiming to scam victims in the short term before disappearing.

Legitimate bank accounts used for hotel transactions should carry the hotel's legal entity name, not individual names. (TNA)






















