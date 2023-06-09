Phuket entrepreneurs demand taxi fare control, more int’l flights and tourism campaigns

Phuket entrepreneurs are set to present six proposals to the Move Forward Party, in a bid to further boost the tourism industry in the province.

Phuket Tourist Association Chairman Thanet Tantipiriyakit said the proposed measures include revamping the public transport system, prioritizing tourism as a key economic driver, increasing international flights, ensuring clarity in government support, and maintaining a balanced approach to international relationships.







Phuket entrepreneurs have proposed measures to address issues plaguing the public transport system, including problems with taxi services such as inflated prices for foreign tourists and passenger refusal. They also emphasize the need to prioritize the tourism industry by increasing funding for tourism-related organizations and implementing effective promotional campaigns.

The group further highlights the importance of enhancing international flights and revitalizing Thai Airways International to meet the demands of post-Covid-era tourists. Additionally, they stress the necessity for clear government support in areas such as the environment, energy, and clean energy costs to enable informed decision-making and promote sustainable practices.







The association also calls for maintaining a balanced approach to international relationships, recognizing its direct impact on the tourism industry and the potential for positive collaborations with various countries.

The Phuket Tourist Association estimates that this year’s visitor numbers will reach approximately 60-70% of the 2019 figures, with corresponding tourism revenue rising to 70-80% of the 2019 amount. The association predicts a decline in hotel occupancy rates during the low season, estimating an average rate of 65-70% due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic and the slower recovery of major markets like China. (NNT)















