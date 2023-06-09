Phuket Bids for 2028 Expo: Life, Harmony, Sustainability

Phuket is vying for the opportunity to host the Specialized Expo in 2028, emphasizing its theme of life, harmony, and sustainable development, while positioning itself against international contenders.

The island province of Phuket, a renowned tourism destination in Thailand, is competing against cities from the United States, Spain, Argentina, and Serbia to host the Specialized Expo in 2028. The official presentation of its bid will occur later this month.







Cherdchai Chaivaivid, Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs and head of the Phuket Expo 2028 bidding team, disclosed that their proposal will be presented to members of the Bureau International des Expositions (B-I-E) on June 21st in Paris, France. The selection of the host city will be made by the 124 voting members present.

The proposed theme for the expo, “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity,” underscores the significance of people, the planet, and prosperity as pillars for sustainable growth.







Cherdchai explained that Phuket’s strengths lie in the readiness of the province, robust collaboration from all stakeholders, especially local communities, and the aspiration to enhance its successes beyond the expo. Additionally, a primary goal is to organize this prestigious event while minimizing environmental impacts.

Should it be selected, Phuket would make history as the first Southeast Asian city to host this event. The province also aims to leverage the expo to promote itself as a hub for medical services, conferences, and green spaces.

It is estimated that the event could stimulate approximately 50 billion baht of local economic activity and create around 110,000 jobs. The expo, scheduled from March 21st to June 17th in 2028, is expected to attract about 4.9 million visitors.







Regardless of the outcome, Cherdchai reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to the development of its provinces to distinguish themselves on the global stage. He emphasized that such progress will showcase Thailand’s readiness, solidifying its standing as a top contender for hosting large-scale international events. (NNT)















