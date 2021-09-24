Phuket eases COVID-19 controls and travel screening from October 1

Updates on Phuket’s relaxation of the COVID-19 controls and domestic travel screening effective from 1 October, 2021

Phuket Governor, Narong Woonciew, on 23 September, signed the Phuket Provincial Order No. 5745/2564, that reopens all points of entry for domestic arrivals at the Tha Chatchai checkpoint, all ports and piers, and Phuket International Airport’s Domestic Terminal.







International tourists under Phuket Sandbox & 7+7 Extension programmes

Fully vaccinated international visitors under the Phuket Sandbox and 7+7 Extension programmes can still enter and exit Phuket per the existing rules and regulations. While in Phuket, those travelling to the extension areas or taking day trip cruise excursions or shore trips along with a boat driver, guide, and crew are allowed to re-enter Phuket provided that they meet the vaccination requirements and undergo a weekly COVID-19 rapid antigen test.



Requirements for domestic entry

From 1 October, 2021, all domestic arrivals will be allowed entry into Phuket under the conditions that they must:

– Have received 2 doses of the Sinovac, Sinopharm, or Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before arrival,

OR

– Have received the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine as the first dose and AstraZeneca as the second dose at least 14 days before arrival,







OR

– Have received 1 dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days before arrival,

OR

– Have recovered from COVID-19 for less than 90 days,

AND

– Have received a negative test by an RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test no more than 7 days from the test date.









Residents of Phuket whose names are on the local house registration system arriving via the Tha Chatchai checkpoint, ports, and piers are allowed to present a negative test result from either a certified lab or self-testing using the Thai FDA-approve antigen test kit, which can be used up to 7 days.

*Children aged below 6 years travelling with parents or guardians, and patients and medical personnel in medical emergency vehicles are exempt from the above requirement.

Children and adolescents aged 6 to under 18 years who are unable to be vaccinated must have received a negative test by an RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test no more than 7 days before arrival. They are allowed to present a negative test result from self-testing using Thai FDA-approve antigen test kit, which can be used up to 7 days.





Students under 18 years old, who are unable to be vaccinated but need to commute in and out of Phuket for education, must have an identification card as proof. They are required to contact the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office for a COVID-19 test by an RT-PCR method. The certificate for the test result can be used up to 1 month from the test date.

People who are required to appear in the courts must present documentation proof of the appointment, and must have received a negative test by an RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test no more than 7 days before arrival.

Self-protective measures and distancing efforts



All travellers into Phuket must register their entry in advance via the website www.gophuget.com and be ready to show their registration to a disease control officer before entering Phuket.

As usual, people are asked to continue abiding by the health and safety measures in place; such as, wearing a face mask at all times while outside of their residence, regularly washing hands with soap and water/cleaning alcohol, and avoiding unnecessary close contact with others. (TAT)



























