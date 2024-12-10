Phuket authorities intensify crackdown on illegal jet skis, impose hefty fines

PHUKET, Thailand – Authorities in Phuket launched a major operation on December 10 to tackle illegal jet ski rentals across the island. A coordinated team including officials from the Phuket Marine Office, local administration, law enforcement, and volunteers conducted inspections at various piers and beaches.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 25 illegal jet skis, with fines imposed of up to 10,000 baht per unit, amounting to a total of 250,000 baht in penalties. Additionally, at Yamu Pier in Thalang District, operators attempted to evade capture by towing away nine jet skis before officials arrived.







Phuket Governor Sopon Suwannarat emphasized the importance of enforcing regulations, including the requirement for jet skis to operate within designated zones and hold valid licenses. Currently, Phuket has 322 legally registered jet skis, which are restricted to specific zones such as Patong Beach (170 units) and Kata-Karon Beach (38 units).

Violations include operating outside these zones or without proper licensing, both of which carry fines under Thailand’s Navigation Act. Authorities also plan to coordinate with other agencies on tax compliance, customs violations, and tourism registration to curb recurring offenses.

Illegal jet ski rentals remain a lucrative business, with rental fees ranging from 8,000 to 10,000 baht per session. Despite previous crackdowns that fined over 1 million baht in the past two years, repeat offenses persist. Authorities vowed to continue their efforts to uphold safety and legal compliance across the island.









































