Traditional Thai massage – beneficial for many, not suitable for everyone

BANGKOK, Thailand – Dr. Jet Bunyawongsiroj, Deputy Director of Maharaj Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, has issued a crucial health warning following the tragic incident where singer Ping Chayada passed away after a neck massage led to severe complications. On December 9, Dr. Jet posted a detailed message on his social media, urging caution about traditional Thai massage for five vulnerable groups who could face serious, life-threatening consequences.







According to Dr. Jet, certain individuals should avoid massage therapy due to health risks. These groups include:

People with Osteoporosis or Fragile Bones: Massages involving pressure or manipulation can cause bone fractures in individuals with weak bones. Cancer Patients: Those undergoing cancer treatment, especially those with cancer spread to the bones, should avoid massages. Such treatments could potentially cause the cancer to spread further or cause additional pain and complications. Patients on Blood Thinners: People taking anticoagulant medications, such as aspirin or warfarin, are at risk of excessive bleeding, especially if there is trauma or pressure during the massage. Pregnant Women: Pregnant women should avoid massages that apply pressure to certain points, particularly in the lower back or abdomen, as it could trigger contractions or preterm labor. Individuals with Fever or Infections: People experiencing fever or infections should refrain from massages, as the process may exacerbate inflammation or cause the spread of infection throughout the body.





Dr. Jet emphasized that while traditional Thai massage is beneficial for many, it is not suitable for everyone. He recommended that individuals in these five groups explore other relaxation or treatment options that are safer for their health conditions.

Dr. Jet also encouraged people to consult with healthcare professionals before opting for massage therapy to ensure it is appropriate for their health status.



































