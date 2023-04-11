Phuket authorities inspect ship ‘Yona Beach Club’ turned into entertainment venue

With more tourists arriving in Phuket, some businesses have started modifying ships into entertainment venues in the hope of attracting customers with a novel atmosphere. However, authorities have yet to approve the opening of these venues, as legal and safety checks are needed beforehand.

Capt Krit Khlueapmat, Deputy Director of Phuket Maritime Enforcement Command Center, led an inspection of Yona Beach Club Phuket, which was a vessel that had been modified into a floating entertainment venue.







The group checked the vessel’s registration, structural integrity, safety features, waste disposal system, potential water pollution risks, and dropped anchor position. The anchor assessment aims to ensure the anchor line would not obstruct maritime traffic or damage coral reefs.

The officials also said the sale of alcohol and tobacco would be inspected by the provincial excise office. The provincial Labor Protection and Welfare office would meanwhile oversee matters related to staff working on board the vessel.







Capt Krit said he believes the venue is fit for the opening, although approval would only be granted after the legal requirements of relevant agencies have been satisfied. (NNT)





















