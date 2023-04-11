Bangkok announces guidelines for Songkran Festival 2023

The Songkran Festival, also known as the water festival, is Thailand’s merriest festival. An important traditional practice on this occasion is that young people visit their relatives and elders in their hometown and pour lustral water onto the palms of their elders as a gesture of respect. The water throwing, so often associated with Songkran, is the part that is normally enjoyed by young people the most.







For the safety of Songkran celebrants, as well as to promote the Thai tradition, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) urges the general public in Bangkok to refrain from:

– drink-driving,

– getting wasted and creating a scene in public,

– wearing inappropriate clothing,

– turning up the speakers loud,

– smearing powder on other people,

– using high-pressure water guns.







For residents and tourists, here are some of the key locations to celebrate Songkran in Bangkok:

– International Amazing Splash 2023 from 13 to 15 April 2023 at Chula Soi 5, at Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park, near the National Stadium. The event is aimed at highlighting international cultural events and traditions of splashing that are similar to Songkran;

– SIAM Songkran Music Festival from 12 to 14 and 16 April 2023 at Urban Yard RCA open cafe;

– GCIRCUIT Songkran Festival 2023 from 13 to 16 April 2023 at CentralWorld Shopping Plaza. (PRD)















