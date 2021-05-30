Phuket announces relaxation of entry measures and restrictions effective June 1

Phuket Governor Mr. Narong Woonciew signed two orders on Friday, 28 May, 2021, including Order Number 2920/2564 on the measures for entry and COVID-19 screening, and Order Number 2921/2564 on the relaxation of business closures and a new set of COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Both Orders come into effect from 1 June, 2021, until further notice.







Entry and COVID-19 Screening Measure (Order Number 2920/2564)

All arrivals at all points of entry must be fully vaccinated (complete the vaccination series) or must have received at least one dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, or must have recovered from COVID-19 for no longer than 90 days, or must have tested negative for COVID-19 using an RT-PCR or a rapid antigen method within seven days of arriving (from previously within 72 hours of arriving).

The measure excludes children under five years of age. That said children up to five years of age travelling with their parents must also have tested negative for COVID-19.

However, the announcement only mentioned that for arrivals by road at Tha Chat Chai and by water at all ports and piers who are unable to show the necessary documents will be required to observe a 14-day quarantine at home or in a hotel.

Meanwhile, the announcement noted that arrivals by air at Phuket International Airport must download the Application Mor Chana (“Doctors Win”) and register their entry online via www.gophuget.com. They are required to set the Mor Chana app on all the time while in Phuket, as well as self-monitor their symptoms and avoid visiting crowded places.

Hotels and other establishments providing accommodation to any arrivals to Phuket must follow the provincial public health guidelines, including travel movement tracking. Any operators who violate or fail to comply with the order shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one (1) month or to a fine not exceeding ten thousand (10,000) Baht, or both.





Relaxation for business to reopen from 1 June, 2021 (Order Number 2921/2564)

The following venues and businesses are allowed to reopen from 1 June, 2021:

Buildings and places of schools, tutorial schools, and all types of educational institutions; Health-related establishments (spa shops, health massage shops, beauty massage shops), and establishments for Thai traditional massage and foot massage; Premises for tattooing or piercing of the skin or any parts of the body, or venues for faith-based gatherings, ceremonies, and rituals; Amulet and Buddha statue trading markets and centres; Premises offering services for fishing for fish or shrimp; Tourism-related businesses, snorkeling services and scuba diving businesses; Walking street markets, flea markets, retail stores and wholesaler venues; Nurseries, early childhood development centres, and preschool child development centres; Shops selling food or beverages are allowed to open within the normal permitted hours; however, consumption of alcoholic beverages while dining in continues to be prohibited; Outdoor sports venues are allowed to open without any gatherings or group exercises; Indoor sports venues, including gyms, fitness centres and badminton courts; Golf courses and driving ranges are allowed to open without any tournaments; Boxing stadiums and boxing training gyms, and martial arts schools (gyms); Public and private swimming pools and other swimming pools with recreational water activities; Aesthetic clinics, medical clinics for beauty service, cosmetic clinics, weight-loss centres, and manicure and pedicure shops; Beauty and hair salons, and barber shops; Pet care facilities;

All aforementioned venues and businesses are to strictly follow a new set of COVID-19 prevention guidelines indicated in Order Number 2921/2564.

Specifically for venues and businesses nos. 2, 3, 8, 11, 13 and 15, their staff or service providers must be fully vaccinated (complete the vaccination series) or must have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The following venues and businesses are to remain closed or operate under integrated control measures:

A ban on any gatherings, events, and activities with more than 30 attendees, except those receiving permission from the respective authorities; A ban on any gatherings and parties for the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places, including beaches, public parks, children’s playgrounds, canal-side streets, and public reservoirs; Entertainment venues, any establishments providing similar services to those of entertainment venues, amusement places, pubs, bars, karaoke shops, or other similar venues; Cockfighting rings, cockfighting training rings, fish fighting rings, boxing, or other similar gambling arenas; Snooker and billiards halls; Gaming centres and Internet cafes; A ban on the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages while dining in at shops selling food or beverages; Shopping malls, shopping centres, community malls, or similar establishments can open for operation by their regular time until 21.00 Hrs.; Convenience stores and supermarkets can open for operation by their regular time but no later than 23.00 Hrs. Stores or venues specified above, which are regularly open for 24-hour services, can open for operation from 04.00 Hrs. Cinemas, theatres, playhouses, water parks and amusement parks; Film or television programme production can be organized, but the number of crews must not exceed 50 people and must be without any audience.

In addition, the Order bans all recreational social activities, including parties, banquets, birthday parties, welcome and farewell parties, and similar type of parties. Exceptions are made for cultural activities that cannot be postponed; such as, funerals, ordinations, and weddings.

Any persons who violate or fail to comply with Order Number 2920/2564 and Order Number 2921/2564 shall be guilty of an offence under Section 51, which shall be liable to a fine not exceeding twenty thousand (20,000) Baht, or Section 52 of the Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558 (2015), which shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one (1) year or to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand (100,000) Baht, or both and shall be guilty of an offence under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation B.E. 2548 (2005), which shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two (2) years or to a fine not exceeding forty thousand (40,000) Baht, or both. (TAT)



















