Thailand extends two-month Emergency Decree to contain surge in COVID-19 transmission

The Thai Cabinet agreed to extend the Emergency Decree nationwide for two more months until 31 July, 2021.

Approved by the Cabinet on 25 May, 2021, and officially published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 27 May, 2021, Thai Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha signed the announcement on the twelfth consecutive extension of the state of emergency for two more months after it expires on 31 May, 2021.







The two-month extension takes effect from 1 June – 31 July, 2021.

The announcement cited the recent resurgence of COVID-19 infections in various clusters and the increasing number of deaths, as well as the need to set up quarantine facilities and field hospitals to cope with the situation.







The announcement also thanked one and all for collaboration in the nation’s bid to contain the pandemic, while working on the mass vaccination rollout. (TAT)























