Photographer accused of installing hidden camera in bathroom, Bangkok

A former Japanese-style idol has filed a complaint against a freelance photographer for allegedly secretly recording her in a bathroom at a studio.

A 26-year-old former idol, who is now a TikTok and YouTube content creator said that on Aug 17, she had arranged to meet with the photographer, who had previously worked as a photographer for her former idol group to take pictures as a special gift for her fan club during a fan meeting event.







The photographer selected a studio in Bangkok’s Sutthisan area as the location for the photoshoot. While changing her clothes in the bathroom, she noticed a digital clock, placed in the spot which should not be placed and could be a hidden camera. She checked the clock with the flashlight on her mobile phone and asked the photographer to recheck it.

The photographer remained calm and only examined the part where batteries were inserted, confirming that there was no hidden camera. She then continued changing clothes for the photoshoot.







However, shortly after leaving the studio, she came across a social media post warning of a photographer secretly hiding a camera in a digital clock and recording female victims. This raised suspicions that she might have been secretly recorded, so she requested to view the studio’s surveillance footage. The photographer’s suspicious behavior became evident but he denied any wrongdoing. She decided to file a complaint to the police to pursue legal action.

Today, investigators have arranged a meeting between her and the photographer at the police station, with the photographer’s legal representative present.

In a recent development, the photographer has admitted to installing the hidden camera to record the victim and having committed such acts on three to four occasions with several different models. (TNA)

















