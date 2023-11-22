Phitsanulok readies for colorful ‘Loy Krathong Festival’ Nov 23-27

The northern province of Phitsanulok is preparing for the historic Loy Krathong festival. Officials said the city’s streets, especially those near civic buildings and tourist landmarks, are being decorated with lanterns, flowers, and plants, with striking displays at the Mitrabhirom Pavilion and the King Rama I monument.







This year’s festival, set to take place from November 23-27, focuses on celebrating the culture and traditions of communities along the Nan River, a vital waterway for local agriculture. Phitsanulok Mayor Premrudee Champhunot said the city will also host a variety of cultural and music performances, alongside spaces for street food vendors, to entertain both residents and visitors.







According to Premrudee, the main events are scheduled at Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat and the nearby Chom Nan Chaloem Phrakiat Park.

Loy Krathong is celebrated on the full moon of the 12th lunar month. This year, the festival culminates on November 27, promising a colorful and vibrant celebration in Phitsanulok, one of Thailand’s oldest cities. (NNT)



























