From steamed buns to Krathong floats – a trend that fishes adore

As Loy Krathong or the Festival of Lights approaches, a strong conservation movement is gaining momentum, encouraging the use of Krathong floats made from natural materials.

In the city of Pak Nam Pho, Nakhon Sawan province, a visionary vendor has transformed traditional steamed buns, known as ‘salapao,’ into adorable Krathong floats.







Ms. Saraya Boonnok, the owner of a shop in Pak Nam Pho, secured the second runner-up position in the international steamed bun making competition held in China in 2017. Her innovative idea involved shaping salapao into flower-shaped Krathong floats, cute sea creatures, and vibrant designs, perfect for the Loy Krathong Festival. The demand for these unique Krathong floats has been overwhelming, with thousands of orders pouring in both at the store and online during the festival.









Mrs. Saranya, who has been selling salapao in various designs for nine years and Krathong-shaped salapao for six years, customizes Krathong floats according to customer preferences, including cats and dogs. The shop’s signature designs feature turtles, squids, shrimp, clams, crabs, and sharks. Each piece is meticulously crafted using high-quality salapao dough, and the entire process is handmade, taking approximately one hour for each piece.







After shaping, the dough are baked and left to air-dry for 1-3 days to achieve a lightweight and sturdy texture, ensuring they float on water and can be consumed by fish.

The environmentally friendly Krathong floats are priced between 80-150 baht each, offering a unique and creative way to celebrate the Loy Krathong Festival.

Krathong is a small vessel, made from banana tree trunk, leaf, styrofoam and decorated with flowers, candles and incense sticks. Celebrants release Krathong floats on rivers, canals, and ponds to pay respect the Goddess of Water. (TNA)



































