Philippines suspends travel from Thailand and Malaysia from July 25

The Philippines will suspend travel from Thailand and Malaysia, as well as tighten restrictions in the Manila area, in a bid to prevent the spread of the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Philippines presidential spokesman said on 23 July that the travel restriction will take effect from 25 July and run to the end of the month. The Philippines has previously banned travelers from eight countries, including Indonesia and India.







President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities which is home to more than 13 million people, and four provinces under stricter coronavirus curbs until the end of July, in an effort to prevent further domestic transmission of the Delta variant.







Indoor sports and conference venues, indoor tourist attractions and gyms are not allowed to do business, while the operating capacity of indoor and al fresco dining has been cut. In addition, children between the ages of five and 17 will not be allowed to leave their homes. (NNT)



















