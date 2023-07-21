Pheu Thai to seek more support for next PM vote

The Pheu Thai party becoming the main party to lead the formation of a new government will seek more support from MPs of other political parties and senators to ensure its candidate will secure enough parliamentary votes in selecting a new prime minister next week on July 27.

The party led by Cholnan Srikaew told a news conference Friday afternoon after the election-winning Move Forward party announced to let Pheu Thai which came second in the election to take the lead. Pheu Thai thanked MFP for the handover of the leading role and said it would discuss the matter with eight-party prospective coalition allies later today (July 21).







In its statement, Pheu Thai said the majority of the bicameral parliament had disagreed with (the nominated prime minister candidate) due to the condition related to Section 112 royal defamation law. Pheu Thai needs to gain more support to reach the required 375 votes or more than half of 749-member parliament to endorse its PM candidate and proceed with the formation of the new government.

The final decision to select the party’s PM candidate for the nomination in the next vote will be reached in a party meeting on July 26, he said. (TNA)

















