Saudi Arabia’s Consultative Assembly Chairman visits Thailand

The Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Consultative Assembly is in Thailand as part of a historic visit, marking the first official visit to Thailand by a Saudi legislative member.

Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Consultative Assembly Mr. Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha. The Saudi delegate is in Thailand as a special guest of the Thai Senate.







Gen Prayut said Mr. Al ash-Sheikh’s visit marked an important milestone for both countries as they look to expand cooperation on the legislative front.

The Consultative Assembly chairman said he admired Thailand for giving its people liberty and freedom, voicing his confidence that regular visits and active engagement would strengthen both countries’ ties at all levels.







Both parties on this occasion discussed several topics covering diplomatic relations, economic cooperation, and tourism. They agreed to promote private investments in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Area, as the Saudi government is considering waiving visa requirements for Thai passport holders. Both countries also agreed to boost cooperation through multilateral institutions and international organizations. (NNT)

















