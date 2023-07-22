Fishing boat capsizes off Laem Chabang during violent thunderstorm

Pattaya, Thailand – A 24-foot fishing boat capsized of the coast of Sriracha after a fierce storm wreaked havoc, resulting in damages worth hundreds of thousands of baht. The incident occurred off the coast of Laem Chabang in Sri Racha District on July 21.

The breach led to the boat taking on water and eventually sinking off shore. Rescue teams arrived at the scene to discover that the vessel had been dragged ashore, coming to rest on its side. The boat suffered a massive 50-centimeter hole in its hull.







Mrs. Suchitra Seechang, 60, the owner of the ill-fated boat, said that she had instructed the captain to keep the boat anchored at sea while she returned home on Thursday night. However, an unexpected fierce storm brewed, causing the mooring ropes to snap and leaving the boat adrift. The strong winds relentlessly pushed the vessel into a collision with a rocky outcrop, inflicting devastating damage and ultimately causing it to sink.

Desperate for assistance, Suchitra expressed hope that a relevant authority or organization would extend aid. In the meantime, she arranged for a professional salvager to refloat the boat and planned to tow it ashore for necessary repairs. She estimated the damages to her boat at approximately 800,000 baht.























