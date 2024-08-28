Pheu Thai to invite Democrat Party and smaller political parties to join government

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra entered Shinawatra Building 3 on August 28, greeting the media in a cheerful mood but refraining from making any statements. It was the first day she was accompanied by a police motorcade as the Prime Minister.

The focus now shifts to the ongoing coalition talks, particularly regarding the potential invitation to the Democrat Party and smaller political parties to join the government. This follows Tuesday’s announcement by Sorawong Thiengthong, Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party, who stated that the party would not be forming a coalition with the Palang Pracharath Party. However, he acknowledged the possibility of inviting the Democrat Party and other smaller parties to join the government.



Sorawong plans to meet with Dech-it Khaothong, Secretary-General of the Democrat Party, at the Parliament, as there is a House of Representatives meeting scheduled. Following their discussion, a formal invitation to join the coalition may be extended. (TNA)







































