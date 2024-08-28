Pheu Thai formally invites Democrat Party to join government coalition, offers ministerial seats

BANGKOK, Thailand – Sorawong Thiengthong, Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party, officially invited the Democrat Party to join the government coalition on August 28. The invitation was presented to Democrat Party Secretary-General Dech-it Khaothong in the presence of media and representatives from both parties. This move comes after Pheu Thai’s decision to exclude the Palang Pracharath Party from the coalition, while expressing interest in collaborating with the Democrat Party and other smaller parties.



Sorawong emphasized that past political differences should be set aside, as the current focus is on national progress. He expressed confidence in the new generation of leadership within both parties, stating that they share a common goal of addressing the nation’s issues. He downplayed concerns about betrayal and assured that collaboration between the parties would benefit the country.

Dech-it responded positively to the invitation, noting that the political landscape and national challenges have evolved over the past 20 years. He expressed optimism about the cooperation between the two parties and highlighted the importance of party unity in following the decisions made by the party’s leadership.







The discussion also touched upon potential ministerial positions for the Democrat Party, with Dech-it emphasizing that such decisions rest with the Prime Minister. He reassured that the party’s participation in the government would be based on merit and shared objectives, rather than any ulterior motives.

This development signifies a significant step in forming a stable government coalition, with both parties showing a willingness to move beyond past conflicts and work together for the nation’s future. (TNA)

































