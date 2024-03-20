Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn meets Hun Sen in Cambodia

The ruling Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra led members of her party to meet President of Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Hun Sen as both sides exchanged political perspectives on Monday.

After the meeting, Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party Surawong Thienthong said that Hun Sen exchanged experiences and provided guidance on running a political party to serve the people’s interests, as well as opening opportunities and developing the potential of the younger generation.







Hun Sen also agreed in principle with the ASEAN Drive Tourism initiative spearheaded by Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin duirng the recent ASEAN Summit to promote collaborative tourism efforts under the concept of “Six Countries One Destination” among Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Myanmar. He proposed that Thailand and Cambodia start the pilot project for a single visa for Asean countries to support seamless tourism.

Meanwhile, the Pheu Thai Party proposed the establishment of a party-to-party level working team to facilitate coordination between MPs of both parties in each border province to develop border trade between the two countries. The Thai government targets to achieve a trade value of 525 billion baht between Thailand and Cambodia in 2025.







The two-day visit to Cambodia by the leader of the Pheu Thai Party came after former Cambodiam prime minister Hun Sen’s visit to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra at his residence in Bangkok on February 21, following Thaksin’s released on parole on February 18. (TNA)





























