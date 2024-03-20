Street monkeys in Lopburi to be relocated to temporary shelter

Local authorities will relocate unruly monkeys, roaming the Lopburi city to a temporary shelter as a short-term measure to tackle the monkey overpopulation following an incident of food snatching causing injury.

In recent cases, monkeys in Lopburi have exhibited aggression due to hunger, stealing food from passing residents, whether on cars or motorcycles.

In the latest incident, Kittikhajon, 40, bought food from the market and hung food in plastic bags on his motorcycle’s handlebar. A monkey leaped onto the vehicle in an attempt to snatch the food, causing the man to lose control, resulting in injuries as the motorcycle flipped over.







While the first monkey fled, another monkey rushed in to grab one of the fallen food bags.

He urged relevant authorities to take serious action to control the monkey population, warning residents of Lopburi to be cautious. He refrained from filing complaints against the monkeys or anyone, expressing sympathy for the hungry monkeys driven to confrontations due to inadequate food.

The Muang Lopburi municipality on Tuesday deployed over 100 workers to clean the Monkey Park and reinforce the cage in preparation for taking in the monkeys.







It will take 15 days to refurbish the monkey enclosures to meet the standards set by the Department of National Parks.

However, official confirmation from the department is awaited before the first batch of monkeys, including aggressive and unruly ones, will be relocated to this temporary shelter. (TNA)

































