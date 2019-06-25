Phang Nga’s waterfalls reopened after heavy rain

Phang Nga – Heavy rains in the southern region caused the temporary closure of Lumpi and Tonprai waterfalls in Phang Nga province on Sunday due to the risk of flash floods. The waterfalls, which are popular with tourists, re-opened to visitors on Monday after water levels returned to normal.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) meanwhile reported that a low pressure system with southwest monsoon winds has been affecting Thailand since 23rd June, causing flash floods in Phang Nga and Krabi provinces. 1,700 persons in 442 households have been affected in Phang Nga, particularly in Takua Pa, Kapong, Muang Phang Nga, Thai Mueang, and Takua Thung districts.

In Krabi, continuous heavy rain caused flash floods in Sala Dan and Ko Lanta Yai subdistricts of Ko Lanta island, affecting 240 people in 100 households. The flood level has now reduced somewhat, though rainfall continues to be reported. The DDPM is coordinating with the provincial office, the military, local administrative organizations, and related agencies to provide assistance to disaster victims.