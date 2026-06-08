Forest encroachment probe ordered in Pak Chong road case

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin has ordered an urgent investigation and legal action in response to complaints of forest encroachment related to road construction in Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. The minister reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to protecting forest resources and preventing illegal exploitation. He directed the Royal Forest Department to conduct a transparent investigation and pursue legal action against all offenders.







​Director-General of the Royal Forest Department Nikorn Sirirojananon stated that, following the minister’s directive, the department assigned Forest Resource Management Office 8 and local officials to inspect the site. Authorities collected coordinates from 36 survey points and conducted mapping analysis to determine the area’s legal status. The investigation found that the road construction site is outside protected forest boundaries but overlaps with the Khao Siat Ah, Khao Nok Yung, and Khao Ang Hin National Reserved Forests.

​Officials found that all 36 surveyed points overlap with Mining Concession No. 28802/15686. Although the Royal Forest Department previously granted permission for land use within the reserved forest area, the permit expired on January 17, 2025. Any road construction or land use after that date is considered unlawful. The Royal Forest Department has ordered the seizure of the affected area and filed complaints with local investigators to initiate legal proceedings against all parties involved, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. The department thanked local residents and the media for their information and reaffirmed its commitment to transparent enforcement and the protection of Thailand’s forest resources. (NNT)

















































