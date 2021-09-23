Pfizer vaccine safe for children aged 12-17 in Thailand

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry insists that Pfizer vaccine is safe for children aged 12-17, after parents voiced concerns over a rare side effect.

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said studies have found that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for use in children and vaccination of children in Thailand, with parental consent, is a must before schools reopen next month.







Meanwhile, Pfizer and German biotechnology firm BioNTech SE have released results from the Phase 2/3 trials indicating a favorable safety profile and robust neutralizing antibody responses in children aged 5 to 11, using a two-dose regimen of 10µg (microgram) administered 21 days apart. This dose is smaller than the 30µg used for children over 12.



The COVID-19 vaccine was well tolerated, with side effects generally comparable to those observed in participants aged 16 to 25. Pfizer and BioNTech plan to share this data with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulators as soon as possible. (NNT)



























