Pfizer vaccine for children to arrive in Thailand on Jan 26

Three million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that Pfizer produced for children will arrive in the country on Jan 26, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

After verification, the doses would be distributed for administration with children aged 5-11 years. It would start at the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health, he said.







The vaccination would prioritize children with chronic diseases and be administered on a voluntary basis and with consent from parents or guardians. The Education Ministry would arrange for the inoculation and its venues, Mr Anutin said.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the vaccination for children would start on Jan 31 after the verification of the vaccine and its distribution to hospitals. A vial contains 1.3 milliliters of the vaccine. When it is mixed with 2.6 milliliters of saline solution, it can be administered for 10 children, each of whom will receive 0.2 milliliter.



The producer developed the vaccine to extend its life after being mixed with saline solution from four weeks to ten weeks while being stored at the temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius, Dr Sophon said. (TNA)



























