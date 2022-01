USEFUL INFORMATION:

The Department of Disease Control in collaboration with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration are providing 2nd RT-PCR testing for all foreigners and Thai travelers under the Test & Go scheme, on Tuesday – Friday, 9:00 am- 3:00 pm. (Limited to 100 persons per day). From 18 to 28 January 2022. At the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC), Pratum Wan, Bangkok. (TAT)