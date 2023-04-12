Pepsi introduces bottles made from recycled plastic

Pepsi will switch to 100% recycled plastic for its 550ml bottles, which will be available in the market within this month.

Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand), Property Management of Chulalongkorn University and ENVICCO Ltd. producer of high quality post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins officially launched the "Pepsi Recycled PET Bottle Campaign" to introduce the 100% rPET bottles for Pepsi.







The pilot project will start with the 550 ml bottles of Pepsi and Pepsi No Sugar before the company’s other products will follow the suit.

Tea Plus Oolong Tea will come out next in the 100% recycled bottles.

With its new 100% rPETcampaign, Pepsi will be the first carbonated drink brand to use the 100% recycled bottles in Thailand. (TNA)






















