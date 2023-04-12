Myanmar refugees return home after fighting eases; 133 remain at shelter in Tak

Most Myanmar refugees have voluntarily returned to their home country after fighting between ethnic groups and the Myanmar military eased, according to the Thai army.

Maj Gen Sirichan Ngathong, the army spokeswoman said additional 3,103 displaced people left two shelters in Mae Sot district, which were closed. They took boats across the Moei River back home. Only 133 refugees are staying at a shelter in Mae Ramat district, in Tak province.







Villagers were forced to flee across the border after the fighting erupted last week.

They were under the care of Naresuan Task Force under the 3rd Army Region and stayed at shelters in Mae Sot and Mae Ramat districts. Humanitarian assistance covered health care and food. (TNA)















