Lamphun celebrates ‘Festival of a Hundred Thousand Lanterns’ in Lanna style

The Ministry of Culture recently celebrated the “Festival of a Hundred Thousand Lanterns in Lamphun” event, attracting tourists from across the globe. The event, held on November 25, 2023, at Wat Phra That Haripunchai Woramahawihan grounds, was a grand display of cultural richness and traditional splendor.

The festival, part of the annual Lantern Festival in Lamphun, spanned from October 4 to November 27, 2023. It featured the ceremonial offering of over a hundred thousand lanterns, a tribute to the Buddhist tradition of Phra That Hariphunchai. The event was marked by a diverse range of activities, including a parade showcasing Lanna and international lanterns, religious ceremonies, and sermon preaching sessions.







Permanent Secretary for Culture Yupha Taveewattanakitborvon led the opening ceremony over the weekend. Also present were prominent figures, including Phra Thep Rattananayok, the Ecclesiastical Monk of Lamphun Province, Lamphun Deputy Governor Anupong Wawongmoon, Ministry of Culture Chief Inspector Sasithorn Suwanmanee, Assistant Permanent Secretary for Culture Suphat Kitwet, and Lamphun Provincial Cultural Council Chairman Phongthep Manattrong.

The lantern offering to Phra That Hariphunchai, deeply rooted in the Lanna people’s beliefs, symbolizes respect and adherence to the Buddha’s teachings. Festival goers are also given a chance to pay homage to Queen Chamdevi, revered for introducing Buddhism to the region.







The Ministry of Culture’s initiative to elevate this festival to national and international prominence is part of a strategy to promote cultural tourism in Lamphun. The event also supported the local economy by creating job opportunities and generating income for communities involved in lantern-making and other traditional crafts. (NNT)

























